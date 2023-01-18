CS visits Namdapha nat’l park, assures to address relocation issue

CHANGLANG, 17 Jan: Chief Secretary Dharmendra visited the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve in Changlang district on Tuesday to take stock of the situation following the recent burning down of a forest camp in the 25 Mile area in the national park, and also the encroachment issue.

Expressing concern over the encroachment within the core critical tiger habitat of the park, he reiterated that “the long-pending relocation issue is a priority of the government,” and said he is “hopeful of resolving it at the earliest.”