SE pedals to Vijaynagar on solo bicycle expedition

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 17 Jan: Namsai RWD Division SE M Chiram has become the first person to reach Vijaynagar in Changlang district on a bicycle.

Chiram, who embarked on a solo mountain biking expedition on 14 January, paddled a distance of 157 kms on hilly terrain, braving harsh weather conditions, to reach his destination, thus laying the foundation of mountain terrain biking in the region.

The expedition is likely to attract domestic as well as foreign tourists in the days to come.

In December last year, Chiram had participated in a mountain biking event with his teammates during the JK Tyre Orange Festival in Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district, and had emerged the champion of the competition.

Speaking to this correspondent at the time of starting his solo expedition, Chiram said that “the motto behind the solo mountain biking to Vijaynagar is to highlight the tourism potential of Miao, Vijaynagar and the Namdapha National Park.”

“Since I am the first person to go on mountain biking to Vijaynagar, I am very much confident that my success story could add a new dimension in the tourism history of Arunachal Pradesh through this adventure sport,” he said.

Chiram expressed hope that Miao subdivision would soon emerge as one of the most sought after tourist destinations.

ADC Ibom Tao had flagged off the expedition, in the presence of EACs Apollo James Lungphi and Namrata Bhat, EE Mungshum Ngemu, and the TIO.