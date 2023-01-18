Road safety campaign concludes in E/Siang, starts in P/Pare

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 17 Jan: The weeklong awareness campaign on traffic rules and road safety measures, conducted by the East Siang district transport department as part of the Road Safety Week, concluded with a ‘road meeting’ in Ruksin town on Tuesday.

During the drive, officials of the transport and the police departments conducted meetings at different places of the district, such as Pasighat, Mebo and Ruksin, and apprised drivers and vehicle owners of the traffic rules, traffic signals, and road safety norms.

The week was also observed in West Siang district.

Meanwhile, in Papum Pare district, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana launched a road safety awareness programme on Tuesday, and requested the stakeholders to “actively participate in the event by creating awareness about the measures and regulations related to road safety.”

District Transport Officer Yumlam Yajum Lombi advised all drivers to install the ‘mParivahan’ app of the transport department.

“The mParivahan app can be used to easily access important documents like driving licence, vehicle registration certificate and insurance validity, among other things,” she said.

Lombi further said that the weeklong campaign (from 17-23 January) will be organised throughout the district.

T-shirts, bookmarks and posters for the awareness campaign were released by the DC. (With inputs from DIPROs)