Nat’l Startup Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The National Startup Day celebration, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta Innovation Park, concluded here on Tuesday.

A ‘business model canvas and idea pitching’ workshop was organised to celebrate the event. Startups, local entrepreneurs and officials from the planning department participated in the event.

Addressing the entrepreneurs and officials, APIIP CEO Tabe Haider explained how critical entrepreneurship development is for the state as well as the country.

He spoke extensively about the different facilities that the APIIP is providing through its entrepreneurship development programme, and motivated the entrepreneurs and startups to take entrepreneurship seriously and utilise the facilities provided by the APIIP to the best of their ability.

The two-day event was organised to create awareness among startups on how to prepare and pitch business plans.