Security coordination meetings held

KHONSA, 17 Jan: Forty-eight people, including village chiefs, GBs, GPCs and public leaders, attended a ‘security coordination meeting’ conducted by the 6 Assam Rifles (AR) at its battalion headquarters here in Tirap district on Monday.

Issues concerning security, cooperation with the security forces, and developmental activities were discussed during the meeting.

The village leaders were motivated to not give extortion money but assist the security forces in eradicating insurgency from the region.

The officiating commandant of the 6 AR asked the village leaders to “avoid getting into the pressure of extortion and motivate the remaining local operatives to surrender and start a new life.”

The participants assured to cooperate with the security forces in maintaining peace and harmony.

A similar meeting was conducted in Wakka in Longding district by the Wakka company of the Ex 6 AR on the same day. Around 40 people, including village chiefs, GBs, GPCs and public leaders, along with SIB and police representatives of Wakka area and leaders of neighbouring villages attended the meeting. (DIPRO)