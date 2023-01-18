WoW team calls on governor

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The members of ‘Women on Wheels (WoW)’, led by Priyanka Gard and Manalu Brahme, called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, felicitated the 21 members of the team, who are on an eight-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The governor commended the spirit of adventure of the participants and extended greetings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Such events as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration open doors to the cultural richness and unique traditions of the state,” he said, and urged the WoW members to be goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal.

“Lots of people know very little about the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, its vast distinctive cultural diversity and heritage, where lingua franca is Hindi, unlike other states of the Northeastern region,” Mishra said.

He also highlighted the expertise of Arunachalis in handloom and handicrafts practices, the vast flora and fauna, and economic potentials of the state.

Guwahati (Assam)-based Amazing Namaste Foundation chairman Atul Kulkarni, the organiser of the WoW, briefed the governor on the tour and the experiences of the participants. (Raj Bhavan)