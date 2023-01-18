CM mourns Balo Dachak’s demise

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed profound grief over the demise of Balo Dachak, father of Palin MLA Balo Raja, who passed away recently.

In a condolence message, Khandu on Tuesday said: “Late Dachak shall always be remembered for his work for social uplift of the rural populace of the then undivided Subansiri district. Late Dachak, who became a gaon bura at the young age of 20 in 1958, served the people with utmost dedication and sincerity. His stint as anchal samiti member from 1972 to ’79 will also be remembered by the people for several novel reforms in rural administration as well as societal changes.” (CM’s PR Cell)