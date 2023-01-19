Felix asks Panchayat leaders and dept to make rural Arunachal self reliant

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Minister for Panchayati Raj and rural development Bamang Felix appealed to the Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPC) and PD-cum-DPDOs of all 25 districts to ‘move beyond their duties and take onus of transforming rural-Arunachal into a self-reliable one as their responsibility.’

Addressing the two days state-level coordination-cum-review meeting of all 25 districts, which concluded at the Dorjee Khandu state convention centre here on Wednesday, Felix has directed the officers concerned of the Panchayati Raj department of district level to ensure that transfer of allocated funds under State Own Revenue (SOR) to the Gram Panchayats be completed by 26 January.

“Performance grant under SOR fund shall be released to the performing districts purely based on their performance in the basic grants already released,” he said.

Minister commended the ZPCs and PD-cum-DPDOs for diligently taking up their responsibilities despite challenges. However, he observed that “few need to rigorously pursue their undertakings to catch up with rest of its counterparts.”

He also observed that further capacity building training especially, in financial and technical aspects, needs to be imparted to the ZPCs and PD-cum-DPDOs which will assist them in executing their works more efficiently.

Lauding the efforts and achievements of the ArSRLM in rural areas especially, the progress made in making rural women folk self-reliable through SHGs, Felix advised the ZPCs and PD-cum-DPDO to extend all possible assistance to the ArSRLM coordinators.

Expressing confidence that all challenges can be overcome with proper coordination among all stakeholders including the line departments in a team-Arunachal spirit, the minister exhorted all to keep reminding themselves that the welfare of entire rural-Arunachal depends on their performances.

PR and RD secretary Amarnath Talwade exhorted all to keep up the dedication to work for the welfare of rural masses.

He also noted that Arunachal Pradesh is experiencing three crucial revolutions viz., democratization of grassroots level stakeholders, adoption of technology in ensuring transparency such as PFMS, Geo-tagging, DBT, e-Gram portal and empowerment of rural womenfolk.

Stating that these revolutions are beginning of a new chapter in the transformation history of Arunachal Pradesh, Talwade expressed hope that this two-day event will be a catalyst in ushering stakeholders to work with more vigor and dedication.

Among others, PR director Tamune Miso, SIRD&PR director Habung Lampung also spoke on the occasion.

During the meeting, performance report on various central flagship programmes such as Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), JJM, Early Childhood Care and Education, progress of developmental activities under 14th and 15th Finance Commission, status of financial grants under SOR to the state’s Panchayati Raj institutions etc, were reviewed and discussed.

Among others, ZPCs and PD-cum-DPDOs of all 25 districts, advisor to RD minister, Gum Tayeng were present during the review meeting, informed an official release.