Governor, NEHHDC MD discuss on promotion & marketing of loin loom products

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Governor BD Mishra and North Eastern Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) Ltd. managing director Rajiv Kumar Singh discussed about incentivising the local weavers, promoting their loin loom products and its marketing during a meeting at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Governor said that local weavers of Arunachal Pradesh especially, those in far-flung areas should benefit from the projects and programmes developed for them.

He advised the officials concerned to reach out to the weavers by providing necessary assistance as per their way of working and skill performance.

Mishra asked the NEHHDC managing director to promote the local weavers and motivate them through capacity building, identifying new avenues for sale of their local produce and regular supply of yarns.

He suggested for special projects for the weavers of Arunachal Pradesh through North Eastern Council.

The Governor’s wife Neelam Misra, who has been championing for time-honoured loin loom weaving, called for revival of this vanishing traditional art. She said that traditional weaving has been an important factor for women empowerment since ages.

The NEHHDC managing director Rajiv Kumar Singh said that the corporation will go for a ‘rapid need assessment’ of the identified weavers at the earliest to identify the gaps and challenges being faced by the artisans and explore ways to assist them in terms of technology, tools, yarns, training and capacity building.

He assured the Governor that economic empowerment of the weavers will be taken up on a mission mode. Singh said that he will be visiting different parts of the state and interact with the weavers for firsthand knowledge and implement necessary promotional intervention within the next three months.

Textiles & handicrafts director Haj Dodung, sericulture director Barnali Sur, OSD (textiles & handicrafts) Kari Lombi and NEHHDC manager Jyotirmoy Choudhury were present in the meeting. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)