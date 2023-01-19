CS, DGP tour Miao sub-division, review health, education and security scenarios

MIAO, 18 Jan: State chief secretary Dharmendra and director general of police Satish Golchha were apprised on the demography, health, education and security scenarios besides tourism, agriculture and infrastructure sectors of Changlang district during a review meeting with all HoDs and officers of the district held at Sadbhavana Hall here on 15 January

The CS and DGP were on a two-day tour of Miao sub-division from 15 to 16 January.

In the review meeting, Changlang deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh highlighted all the shortages and problems being faced by the district in terms of human resources and other infrastructure in the entire department especially, in medical and educational sector. He also highlighted the poor state of PMGSY road projects like Rima to Montongsa, Namtok to Garaline, Phinbiro road and Borsottam road.

Regarding the Miao to Vijayanagar road, RWD Changlang EE assured that the road will be fully motorable by 31 January 2023 and other PMGSY on-going projects will be completed by 31 March 2023 as per the deadline issued by the govt.

Changlang DMO informed the CS about the shortage of manpower in medical sector.

Responding to the DC’s request for setting up of fire station at either Bordumsa, Miao and Jairampur, DGP Satish Golchha stated that “the matter will be initiated and procurement of fire tender is under process.”

He also suggested that if the govt. will not approve for setting up of new fire station than fire tender could be placed in existing police station and police personnel can be trained for operation. He also said that setting up of police out post at Vijayanagar will be examined and instructed Changlang SP to initiate the matter.

After paying heed to all the grievances placed by the DC and other HoDs, the chief secretary assured that all problems will be placed and discussed in the highest level for proper solution.

Stating that shortage of human resource is a common phenomenon in all the districts and acquiring full strength of staff in all the departments difficult, the CS suggested using existing staffs and officials in multi sectors for maximum output.

On 16 January, the CS visited the TR Camp in Miao and Kharsang oil field. The Kharsang oil field general manager highlighted the problem being faced by company for the last many years regarding forest clearance and requested the CS to intervene for early solution of the problem. The CS, on his part assured that all possible help would be extended from his side to resolve the problem at the earliest. (DIPRO)