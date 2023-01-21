APLA joint secy Taring Payeng passes away

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) joint secretary Taring Payeng passed away on Friday morning at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Born to late Take Mosu and Y Mosu in Payeng village in Upper Subansiri district on 1 January, 1968, Payeng had completed his higher secondary schooling from the government higher secondary school in Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo, and had graduated in arts (hons) from JN College in East Siang HQ Pasighat.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona deeply mourned the passing away of Payeng and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“It is a painful moment for the family and for those who were associated with him. He had served the legislative assembly in various capacities with utmost sincerity and dedication. His contribution to the legislative assembly shall always be remembered by one and all,” the speaker said in a condolence message, and prayed to the almighty to give courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The speaker, accompanied by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and APLA Secretary K Habung, visited the bereaved family in Naharlagun.

The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has also deeply mourned Payeng’s demise.

“Late Payeng was a very sincere, disciplined and dedicated officer. The vacuum created in the department and the society due to his sudden demise cannot be filled soon,” the CoSAAP stated in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

It appealed to the state government, “particularly the legislative assembly secretariat,” to “render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government job to the bereaved family member of late Taring Payeng.”

The Tagin Cultural Society, on behalf of the Tagin community, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“The Tagin Cultural Society prays to the almighty Donyi Polo and Si Donyi to bless the departed soul to rest in eternal peace in the heavenly abode and give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear this traumatic situation,” it said in a condolence message. (With input from Speaker’s PR Cell)