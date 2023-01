ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Governor BD Mishra presented the Governor’s Citation to the 7th battalion of the Madras Regiment (7 Madras) at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday for its professionalism, competence, operational preparedness, discipline, and æcopy;lan.

Commanding Officer Colonel Vinay Reddy, along with Subedar Major Suryawanshi and junior most Sepoy K Suresh, received the citation on behalf of the battalion. (Raj Bhavan)