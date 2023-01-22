IMC to impose penalty on those who litter public places

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) will impose penalty on those who litter public places, as per the court’s directives, informed IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji during the concluding day of the corporation’s month-long IEC campaign on solid waste management at Chandranagar and Gohpur markets on Saturday.

Addressing the public, Tejji informed that the campaign had been carried out following

the court’s directive to generate awareness on solid waste management before imposing penalties on defaulters.

“Itanagar is expected to host a meeting of G20 summit, where representatives from at least 20 countries, along with officials and international media, are expected to visit the state,” Tejji said.

He added: “We all have to take the responsibility to keep our localities and the state capital clean and green.”

Among others, Ward 1 Corporator Lokam Anand and former Miss Arunachal and brand ambassador of the IMC’s swachhta campaign, Tengam Celine Koyu, also advocated maintaining cleanliness in the IMC’s jurisdiction and the state as a whole.