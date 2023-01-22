Nagas for constructive, realistic action for a shared future: FNR

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) has stated that the Nagas, with the passage of time, are “converging to a constructive and realistic action for a shared future.”

In a press release, the forum said, “Let us be reminded that the concerned Naga national political groups (NNPG) signed an agreement on 18 October, 2022, to form the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation, led by the convener of the NNPGs and the chairman

of the NSCN, to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.

“The resolution was validated on 14 January, 2023, which stated, ‘In affirmation of this position, the NNPGs and the NSCN on this day declare our unconditional commitment to collaborate on the basis of our respective agreements, with immediate effect, for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the government of India,'” it said.

“In the moment of history there comes the power of context: this is the moment for the Nagas. From the birth of Naga nationhood, the leaders of the Naga national movement rendered their all to keep the Naga story alive and consolidate its forward-looking journey.

“Today, in a different chapter of a continuing story, the NNPGs, by resolving to be in relationship and cooperation, have presented a way of moving forward. This is another historical opportunity for the Nagas to reciprocate with a definite affirmation for moving forward.

“The Forum for Naga Reconciliation is committed to collaborating on strategic plan with the NNPGs and the Naga civil society as a dynamic process for moving forward,” the forum added.