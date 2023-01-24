APCA foundation day celebrated

JOLLANG, 23 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) celebrated its 13th foundation day with a catechists’ convention at the Don Bosco College here from 19-22 January.

Altogether 598 catechists and lay leaders attended the convention.

Addressing the inaugural function, Miao bishop Dr PK George and Itanagar bishop Dr John Thomas advised the catechists and lay leaders to take full advantage of the programme “and impart the same in their respective churches.”

APCA president Taw Tebin spoke about the association’s activities, and requested the gathering to “pray for peace and progress of the state, and assist the poor and the needy.”

During the valedictory function, former chief minister and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki dwelt on the importance of preserving one’s cultural identity and protecting the environment, while former MP Takam Sanjoy spoke on the need for a harmonious society for the progress of the state.

APCA secretary-general Pekhi Nabam also spoke.