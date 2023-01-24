Drug peddlers arrested

NAMSAI, 23 Jan: A joint team of the Namsai police and the A Company of the 186 Bn CRPF arrested three individuals and seized 16 soap cases containing approximately 175.95 grams of suspected heroin from their possession on Sunday.

The arrests were made following a routine checking of vehicles at the check gate in Dirak, during which the team discovered the drug in a Maruti Alto car (AR-11-8586) which was being driven by one Nginawon Thamkok (19), of Dirak Pathar village in Changlang district.

“Two females, identified as Nang Fa Pangyok (37), an ANM at the Namsai district hospital, and Nang Khema Mantaw (50), of Nanam Khamti village in Namsai district, were also in the car,” Namsai SP Dr DW Thongon informed in a release, adding that all three persons have been arrested.

A case [u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered and investigation is underway, the SP said.