Ngandam inspects projects in Anjaw

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, along with Hayuliang MLA S Bellai and others inspected a number of projects in Anjaw district from 19-21 January.

The team inspected the Dalai-Bajigam road, the PWD road to Glotong, the PWD road to Braigong, the Perah-Pongung road in Hawai block, and the BRO Road-Yealing road.

The minister told the contractors and engineers that “the roads and bridges that you build in difficult rural terrain like in Anjaw district will always be a part of your credentials.” (With DIPRO input)