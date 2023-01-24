RGU celebrates Bose’s birth anniv

RONO HILLS, 23 Jan: The 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi University [RGU] here on Monday.

The occasion, also recognised as Parakram Diwas, featured an interactive programme in the blended mode on the ‘Life and contributions of Netaji’.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha motivated the faculty members and colleagues to “inculcate the wisdom, enthusiasm and passion for national service which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose epitomises as the greatest of icons to date.”

Social Sciences Dean Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri claimed that “Netaji is remembered for his supreme sacrifice during the freedom struggle of India.”

“His entire life was dedicated to the cause of India’s independence. His sacrifices, struggle, valour and patriotism would inspire generations to come,” he said.

Prof SN Singh said that Bose’s contribution should not go in vain, while Anthropology Department Head Prof H Vokendro Singh spoke about how the people of Manipur supported Bose and the national freedom movement.

“The scholars and students also shared their views and sought guidance as to how the idea of active resistance can be implemented in their lives and contemporary socioeconomic situations which was duly reflected upon by the resource persons,” the university informed in a release.

The programme was hosted jointly by the departments of social work, psychology and sociology.

The programme, which was moderated by Social Work Department Head [i/c] Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar, was attended by more than 50 faculty members and an equal number of students and research scholars.