LUMLA, 24 Jan: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Tuesday fielded Leki Norbu as its candidate for the Lumla assembly seat in Tawang district, where the bye-lection is slated to be held on 27 February.

The assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of Jambey Tashi in November last year.

37-year-old Norbu is a youth leader from Lumla assembly constituency. He has earlier served as the GB of Zemineng village from 2009 to 2020, and contested as ZPM in 2020, informed a PPA release.