PWD principal secy inspects construction work

KHONSA, 24 Jan: PWD Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, accompanied by Tirap DC Hento Karga, on Monday inspected the ongoing construction work at the general hospital here in Tirap district and instructed the PWD and the contractor concerned to complete it in a time-bound manner.

Earlier, Tayeng inspected the Deomali police station and took stock of the police personnel deployed there. He also inspected various other ongoing projects.

Later, the principal secretary held a coordination meeting at the PWD circuit house here, and directed SP Kardak Riba to “work tirelessly for maintaining peace and ensure safety and security of the people.”

Tayeng assured the SP that he would look into the problems being faced by the police department in the district on priority.

During his interaction with the district’s administrative officers, Tayeng urged them to deliver the best services in the interest of the public of the district.

The DC, the SP, the PWD SE, the PWD EE, the highway EE, and administrative officers attended the meeting.