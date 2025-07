NAHARLAGUN, 2 Jul: The 2nd edition of the Naharlagun Premier League, organized by Naharlagun Youth Welfare Association, began here on Wednesday evening.

The opening match of the day-night league was being played between Street Baller and Papu Nallah Club.

State’s promising footballer Gyamar Nikum is playing for the Streets Baller, and Kojum Veong for the Papu Nallah Football Club.