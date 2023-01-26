AOA to conduct Sansad Khel Spradha-2023

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) as desired by the union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju will conduct the Sansad Khel Spradha-2023 in zonal and state levels in the next two months.

The objective of conducting the event will be to promote sports culture at the grassroots level, Arunachal Olympic Association informed in a release.

The athletics events will be held in Deomali (Eastern Zone A) for the TCL districts, at

Tezu (Eastern Zone B) for Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Dibang Valley, Anjaw and the host district Lohit, at Seppa (Western Zone) for host East Kameng, West Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Tawang districts, at Ziro (Central Zone A) for Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Itanagar Capital Region, and at Leparada (Central Zone B) for Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi and the host district, the release said.

The zonal events will be held from 15 to 17 February.

The events (U-16) include long jump, high jump for boys and girls, shot put and javelin throw for boys, 100 mtr, 200 mtr, 800 mtr and 1500 mtr races for both boys and girls.

The zonal level winners will qualify to participate in state level Sansad Khel Spradha.

Arm wrestling (U-16), boxing (U-16), karate-do (U-18), table tennis (U-18), tug of war (U-16), taekwondo (U-17), weightlifting (U-17) and wushu (U-17) competitions will be conducted at the state level Sansad Khel Spradha, which will be held on 25, 26 and 27 March at Itanagar.

Over 3000 athletes are expected to participate in the event, the release added.