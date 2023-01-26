National Tourism Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The National Tourism Day was celebrated across the state on Wednesday.

The tourism ministry in association with its North East Regional Office, Guwahati and Indiatourism Naharlagun celebrated the National Tourism Day with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Naharlagun on Wednesday.

As part of the event, a Yuva Tourism Club was formed and these student members were sensitized about the various objectives and responsibilities of the Youth Club, and how they could contribute as active members of the club.

Further, a logo and design making activity with themes based on sustainable tourism, Swachhta Abhiyan, ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, ‘Rural Tourism’ etc. was also conducted among the club members.

It is pertinent to mention that, as per the directions of the Prime Minister, the tourism ministry intends to celebrate India@75 by launching the campaign focusing on “Yuva Tourism Club” with the strategic objective of creating interest, awareness and a sense of responsibility towards the country’s natural and cultural heritage, tourism amongst children and the youth.

The vision is to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate our rich cultural heritage and develop an interest and passion for tourism.

At Tawang, the tourism department in collaboration with the district administration organized a mini excursion (know your district)-cum-cleanliness drives in all the three markets and other important public places, including government offices to mark the day.

At Tawang Monastery and Tawang War Memorial, the participants were given information on historical background of Tawang monastery and about the unsung heroes of the Indo-Sino war of 1962 and the supreme sacrifice made by them.

Tawang ADC in-charge Rinchin Leta said, “Tourism industry can give self-employment to many, but we should promote tourism in a very responsible way, by giving equal importance to nature without polluting it.”

District tourism officer in-charge Sange Tsering spoke on various important tourist spots in Tawang.

The jawans of Indian Army led by Dy Commander of Tawang Brigade also participated in the cleanliness drive at Tawang monastery, old market Tawang and Tawang war memorial.

At Aalo, West Siang DC Penga Tato appealed to the people of the district to behave and show hospitality to the visitors and make West Siang a tourist hub.

Highlighting the harmful effects of drug abuse, the DC exhorted the youth of the district to stay away from drug addiction.

SP Abhimanyu Poswal advised the students to be punctual and hard working for a bright future. The SP also highlighted the importance and potentials of the tourism sector.

GHSS, Aalo principal Hogmo Ete spoke on the importance tourism and value of education.

Earlier, the students of GHSS, Aalo took out a procession from their school premise to Gumin Kiin, Aalo.

District tourism officer T Kopak was also present on the occasion.

At Daporijo, the National Tourism Day was celebrated at Sighik Hall by conducting local food cooking competition themed ‘culture & cuisine.’

More than 25 competitors participated in it.

Later, the winners were awarded cash prizes with certificates.

Daporijo (HQs) EAC Tajum Ronya, DTO JJ Dubi DTO, DACO Taw Ekke, APO Margo Hai and GHSS principal Noye Kardu, among others, attended the programme.

At Tuting in Upper Siang district, the National Tourism Day was celebrated under the banner of village vibrant programme.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, ADC Starlie Jamoh informed that Tuting has been selected under village vibrant programme and that the sub-division with its beautiful landscape, diverse cultural background, many prominent Buddhist pilgrimage spots, is going to be one of the much sought after tourist destinations in the future.

He urged the homestay operators to come up with full vigour and keep the surrounding clean and tidy.

Jamoh advised all the visitors to accommodate themselves in the registered homestays instead of seeking government accommodations, like circuit house and inspection bungalows.

Head of offices, Dy commandant of 49th ITBP, ZPMs, GPCs, various women self help groups and students of various schools of Tuting attended the day long programme.

Young tourism entrepreneur Olom Apang gave a presentation on the importance of tourism.

ZPM Pema Lapche, GHSS principal Duggong Tekseng, Dy Commandant 49th ITBP Ajay Kumar also spoke on the occasion

Earlier, DTO Tater Mize informed that Tuting lies in the Pasighat-Jengging-Yingkiong-Tuting tourist circuit and has vast scope for tourism development.

Speaking about tourism potential of the area he said that Tuting has many holy places, caves shrines etc. which are accessible through foot tracks. Adventures sports like trekking, water rafting and angling have immense scope in the area, he added.