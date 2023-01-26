NEFTU conducts syllabus development training

AALO, 25 Jan: The North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU) conducted an online training programme on ‘syllabus development’ as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and UGC guidelines for the faculties of arts and humanities on 24 January in its campus at Sipu Puyi here in West Siang district.

The session was mentored by prof. Madhurjya Prasad Bora, department of physics and director IQAC, Gauhati University, Assam.

Prof. Bora highlighted on developing syllabus as per the NEP 2020-based action plans, UGC framework for undergraduate programmes, emphasis on practical oriented syllabus framing, multiple entry-exit, CBCS, online programmes, multidisciplinary courses etc.

He also took queries towards framing the NEP-based syllabus and pressed upon the need for research-oriented courses.