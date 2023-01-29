Block development office inaugurated

LAWNU, 28 Jan: Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu inaugurated the block development office here in Longding district on Friday.

Kanubari ADC Techu Aran, Lawnu BDO Anya Yowa, the Lawnu ZPM, PRI leaders, HoDs, chiefs, GBs and members of the All Russa Students’ Union attended the programme.

The MLA in his address informed that the sub-treasury office will also be inaugurated on 30 January. He further said that the IRBn headquarters will be shifted from Namsangmukh to Lawnu later.

“I’m in constant touch with the chief minister, the home commissioner, and the finance & planning commissioner with regard to this project. Since the total cost of the project is around Rs 180 crore, we cannot complete the project at one go. We have to complete it in a phased manner and on a need basis,” the MLA said.

He urged the people to enroll under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), which offers health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakhs a year at empanelled hospitals all over India.

Wangsu also distributed CMAAY cards to scores of beneficiaries on the spot.