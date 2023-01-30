Lack of facilities, human resource affecting APSCPCR’s functioning: Ringu

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights [APSCPCR] Chairperson Gumri Ringu said that the commission is facing problems in implementing the provisions for children’s rights at the grassroots level due to lack of human resource and infrastructures such as CCI, SJPUs, JJB office, observation homes, and anganwadi centres, which, it said, “is further causing hindrance in addressing child-related issues, including delivery of justice.”

“There is a need for proper convergence of all stakeholders of child rights commission. Until and unless the stakeholders are well-equipped with the knowledge of their roles and responsibilities, convergence of all these line departments is impossible,” Ringu said during a state level sensitisation and consultation programme for the stakeholders of the child rights commission on Saturday.

Supreme Court advocate Shashank Shekhar apprised the participants of the rights of children, and various types of abuse that a child could face.

The former Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights member also dwelt extensively on the rights, wants and needs of a child.

He spoke also on the guiding principles for stakeholders while dealing with child victims of crime, as well as children in conflict with the law, besides elucidating the roles and responsibilities of the special juvenile police unit.

IGP Michi Paku spoke on POCSO cases. WCD Secretary Opak Gao also addressed the gathering.

The workshop was attended by special juvenile police unit officers, child welfare police officers, special public prosecutors, medical officers, labour officers, child welfare committee members, and Juvenile Justice Board members.