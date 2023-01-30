MEDP on pickle-making for SHGs

BORDURIA, 29 Jan: Thirty members of different SHGs are participating in a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on pickle-making with locally available items, which was launched here in Tirap district on Sunday.

During the programme, being sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office and conducted by NGO Seva Samithy under its ‘Make in Patkai’ initiative, the participants will receive training in how to prepare different types of pickles with locally available items. They will also be trained in packaging and marketing their finished products.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, Seva Samithy executive member David Mema, CDPO Nyamnop Koyu Matey, and Seva Samity secretary Jaawang Lowang addressed the inaugural function.