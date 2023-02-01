CFSB bans NSCN factions from carrying weapons during Nagaland assembly polls

KOHIMA, 31 Jan: The Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) has banned different factions of the NSCN in Nagaland from moving around with any weapons during the state assembly election process.

The staff officer for the chairman of the ceasefire monitoring group (CFMG) and the CFSB, T Mere, said that elections to the Nagaland assembly have been announced by the Election Commission of India to be conducted on 27 February.

Mere said that the state government and various district administrations have issued instructions with regard to possession of weapons within their jurisdiction to ensure peaceful elections. There is a need for all factions of the NSCN to conform to the essential objective of ensuring a peaceful process and election in the state.

He directed that carriage of weapons (firearms) of every kind has been banned for the period commencing 1 February (Wednesday), while the date of lifting it will be intimated after the counting day of votes on 2 March, based on the security situation.

Mere said that the instructions apply to all cadres, including special ceasefire identity card holders. The staff officer on Monday requested the NSCN cadres to ensure strict compliance.

The NSCN (IM) entered into a ceasefire with the Centre in 1997, while at least eight more factions of the NSCN have also entered into ceasefire subsequently and also engaged in dialogue for a final solution to the Naga political issue.

The election to the Nagaland assembly is scheduled for 27 February. The last date for filing nomination is 7 February. The counting of votes will be held on 2 March. (PTI)