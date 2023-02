Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 1 Feb: The team of Arunachal Pradesh state commission for protection of child rights (APSCPCR) on Wednesday visited the Puroik students residing at the Jeevan Jyoti hostel.

APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu lauded the yeoman service rendered to the students by missionaries Hauniang Kap and Jam Jakap.

The visiting team educated the students on POCSO Act and the good and bad touch. The visiting team also provided eatables to the students.