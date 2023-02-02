Get ready for Lungla by-poll: RO to NOs

TAWANG, Feb 1: Lungla by-election returning officer R D Thungon has asked the nodal officers (NOs) to get ready for the smooth conduct of the bye-election.

Convening a meeting with all the NOs here in Tawang district on Wednesday, RO Thungon said ‘with collective responsibility we shall conduct election successfully in a free and fair manner.’

He informed that services from employees of Tawang and Mogto constituencies will be requisitioned for election process.

He said that three all-women polling stations have been proposed and polling officials will be detailed after randomization.

“On 5 February the first randomization of election materials will be done, the second

randomization will be done on 11 February and commissioning of the materials will be done on 15 February in presence of all the stake holders,” the RO said.

Dy DEO Rinchin Leta also spoke. (DIPRO)