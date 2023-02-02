Forum seeks CM’s intervention on inter-state boundary issue

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: The Durpai Village Border People’s Forum (DVBPF) under Kangku circle in Lower Siang district has sought personal intervention of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on unacceptable activities and partialities put forth by regional committee on resolution of inter-state boundary with Assam.

In a memorandum to the CM, the Forum on Tuesday said it had seriously felt the emergence of a practical and amicable lasting resolution on boundary dispute based on mutual understanding and agreeable accommodation following the Namsai Declaration on 15 July 2022. But, the Forum said, “no reasonable and inclusive consultations whatsoever had been carried out by the concern Regional Committee in this regard.”

The Forum said that some 60 square kilometres of Arunachalee area consisting of Aum Koro, Pabo river, Tari Abu, Siri, Sido and Biram (Saap Ghat) is being handed over to Assam.

The Forum said that regional committee did not physically verify the area nor did they interact with the villagers leading to misinterpretation of facts and ignoring the genesis.