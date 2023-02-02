KIYG: Arunachal’s U-18 boys’ and girls’ football teams win openers

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Arunachal’s U-18 boys’ and girls’ football teams opened their Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) campaign on winning notes on Wednesday.

While the boys’ team defeated host Madhya Pradesh 2-0 at Indore, the girls’ team notched up a 4-1 win over Kerala at Balaghat.

Midul Doley scored both the goals for Arunachal’s boys’ team in the third and 70th minutes. Arunachal boys’ team will play its second match against Kerala on three February at 2.30 pm.

Angel Tayang scored a brace (18th, 68th min) while Kai Rumi (68th min) and Gianni Ramching Mara (74th) scored the other goals for the girls’ football team. Tarak Yana scored an own goal in the 45th+ minutes.

Angel Tayang received the player of the match award.

Arunachal girls’ football team will play its second match against Madhya Pradesh on three February.

In boxing (boys’ category) Guruk Pordung and Taw Pakba advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective weight categories on Wednesday. Huri John, Marge Gara and Rinchin Dakpa lost their bouts in the pre-quarterfinals.

Pordung’s opponent in the quarterfinal will be Munugapati Purvik of Telangana. Pakba will meet Mohammed Hamza Abdul Khal of Telengana.

Tangu Ngomle and Fenia Paffa also reached the quarterfinals in their respective weight categories.

The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday.

In boxing (girls’ category) Tarh Paya will meet Alkon Mili of Assam in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In cycling, Ginjin Tari will be competing in Time Trial 1000m event while in archery, Tang Sumi will be competing in compound individual event.