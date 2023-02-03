SAD camps organised

BOMDILA, 2 Feb: More than 200 beneficiaries availed of services provided by 22 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Painaktang village in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by DC Karma Leki.

In East Siang district, 27 government departments provided doorstep services to the villagers of Borguli and adjoining areas during a SAD camp organised at Borguli.

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng inaugurated the camp.

In Upper Siang district, the residents of Mariyang benefitted from services provided by government departments during a SAD camp organised there. The camp was inaugurated by Marying ZPM Bojing Bitin. (DIPROs)