Work for betterment of dist: DC

YINGKIONG, 2 Feb: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang called upon the district’s heads of departments to “work with team spirit for the welfare and better development of the district.”

Chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting to review the status of all ongoing central and state government schemes being implemented in the district, the DC asked the work departments to “never compromise with quality and technical features of infrastructures, and always ensure proper monitoring and timely completion of projects.”

Officials of various departments made presentations on the status of the ongoing projects of the departments. (DIPRO)