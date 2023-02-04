ATA defers exam boycott call after govt’s assurance of talks

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The teachers of the state, under the aegis of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA), on Friday deferred their exam boycott call after the state government assured them of convening a meeting on Saturday.

The ATA had given a call to boycott the state board examinations, which started during the day, and if needed, the CBSE examinations from 16 February, over the non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

“Senior education officials invited us on Thursday and assured us of arranging a meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir on 4 February, as he is currently out of station,” ATA secretary-general Jummar Kena said.

“We have decided to defer our boycott call by a day and we will continue with our stir if our issues are not resolved in the proposed meeting,” he said.

The teachers took part in invigilation duties on the first day of the state board examinations, which will continue till 16 February.

The ATA is demanding enhancement of earned leave of school teachers from 10 to 20 days, or an increase in their retirement age to 62, and renovation of schools and teachers’ quarters.

Bifurcation of the directorate of elementary and secondary education down to the block level; speeding up rectification of recruitment rules for all categories of teachers by this year; and review of the integrated scheme for school education are among its other demands.

The government teachers had attended teaching duties from 27 January to 1 February, sporting black badges. (PTI)