Leparada receives grants under SOR

BASAR, 3 Feb: Local MLA Gokar Basar on Friday launched the transfer of 10 percent grants under the state’s own revenue (SOR) to all the gram panchayats of Leparada district.

The event was attended by, among others, Leparada Deputy Commissioner Mamata Riba, ZPC Nyabi Dirchi, DPDO Gamtum Padu, ZPMs, GPCs, and GPMs.

Later, during a meeting to review the status of the projects under the 14th Finance Commission, the member secretary and BDOs apprised the DC of the performance of various gram segments and CD blocks of the district. (DIPRO)