KIYG: Arunachal reach semis of girls’ football

Boxers Pordung, Pakba, Paffa settle for bronze

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh defeated host Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the U-18 girls’ football to book their semifinal berth in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Balahgat on Friday.

Angel Tayeng scored a brace (2nd and 31st minutes), while Gianni Ramching Mara (28th min) and Kai Rumi (81st min) netted the other goals.

The consolation goal for Madhya Pradesh was scored by Monisha Singha in the 65th minute.

Arunachal will play their third group match against Dadar & Nagar Haveli on 5 February.

The boys’ team lost 1-3 to Kerala on Friday.

Toko Ponung scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute.

Sreeraj KA (7th min), Abhijith S (68th min) and Al Yasah (70th min) were the scorers from Kerala.

The boys’ team will be up against Punjab in the next match league round match on 5 February.

Yanu Ruyi finished the 1,500 mtr race with a timing of 6 minutes and 11:56 seconds.

In boxing, Guruk Pordung, Taw Pakba and Fenia Paffa settled for the bronze medals after losing in the semifinals in their respective weight categories.

While Pordung lost 0-5 to Himachal Pradesh’ Badal in the featherweight category, Pakba lost to Preet Malik of Haryana by a split decision (1-4) in the light welterweight category.

Paffa lost to Harsh of Haryana by unanimous decision (0-5) in the lightweight category.