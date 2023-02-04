Plaque for CD block unveiled

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 3 Feb: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, accompanied by East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, and other administrative officers on Friday unveiled the inauguration plaque for the newly sanctioned community development (CD) block in Bilat circle headquarters.

Addressing the public on the occasion, Ering urged the villagers to “work without cherishing a feeling of political party affiliation for development works,” and appealed to the PRI leaders, GBs and women’s groups to “take active part in rural development activities and make the schemes successfully implemented.”

The MLA informed that the state government has earmarked Rs 20 lakhs from the State Infrastructure Development Fund for the construction of the BDO building and other infrastructure in Bilat. At present, the Bilat circle officer has been assigned the additional responsibility of looking after the official works of the new CD block until a BDO is posted there.

The DC in his speech suggested to the villagers to “support any government-sponsored project for community development,” while the Ruksin ADC advised the villagers to “take care of the government properties as your own.”

Ruksin CO and BDO (i/c) Oyam Saring handed over the official files relating to the PMAY (rural), MGNREGA, etc, to Bilat CO Dr Tashi Dorjee Bapu, with the approval of East Siang DRDA PD Tajing Padung.

ZPMs Olik Taloh (Bilat) and Yaken Jerang (Mirem), along with public leader Tanyup Taggu and Ledum Gaon Burah Tayam Dupak, requested the MLA and the administrative officers to post adequate staffers to the Bilat CD block.

Former MLA Tatung Jamoh, retired education director Tapi Gao, ZPMs of different blocks, GBs, and members of women SHGs attended the ceremony.

The CD block, which was carved out of Pasighat and Ruksin CD blocks, comprises six surrounding villages: Bilat-Bamin, Ledum, Mirem, Mikong, Miglung, and Remi.