ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Boori Boot festival of the Nyishi community.

“On the festive day, I join my Arunachali brethren in their prayers to invoke the spirit of Boori Boot Yullo to bless each one of us with happy future and good health,” the governor said in a message, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace, prosperity and tranquillity in the state. (DIPR)