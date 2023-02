BOMDILA, 5 Feb: Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju inaugurated a vegetables market here in West Kameng district on Saturday, in the presence of DC Karma Leki, UD & Housing (UD&H) EE Dorjee Khandu Thungon, the bazaar secretary, and others.

The market was constructed by the UD&H department with finance from the DC’s untied fund. (DIPRO)