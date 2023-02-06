Prog on nutritional value of millets

KANUBARI, 5 Feb: The Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), led by its Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh, organised a ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on the nutritional importance of millets at Nginu village on Saturday as part of the International Year of the Millet celebration.

Singh highlighted the health benefits and types of millets, besides scientific cultivation techniques to getter higher yields.

The members of women SHGs who participated in the programme were apprised of “different recipes of millets for household consumption, as well as for commercial purpose,” the KVK informed in a release.

The KVK later distributed seeds of finger millet to the participants.