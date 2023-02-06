Sensitisation prog on social audit

LONGDING, 5 Feb: Seventy-six stakeholders, including panchayat members, the PRI CO, BDOs, block resource persons (social audit), and others participated in a two-day district level sensitisation programme on ‘Social audit under MGNREGA, PMAY and other RD programmes’, which concluded here on Saturday.

The programme, conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and sponsored by the union rural development ministry, was aimed at creating awareness among the attendees about the significance of social audits, the social audit process, jan sunwai, and the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders in ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of rural development programmes.

During the programme, SIRD&PR Assistant Director Tamar Baki provided inputs on the procedures, guidelines and best practices for conducting social audits, and emphasised “the importance of involving communities and stakeholders in the process.”

DPDO Dakli Gara and ZPC Lohpong Wangham also spoke.

The participants were also trained in using various tools and technologies for data collection, analysis and reporting. (DIPRO)