Orgs allege issuance of NOC, LPC in reserved forest area

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Claiming that No Objection Certificates (NOC) and Land Possession Certificates (LPC) were issued to many individuals including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein’s family members in the Forest Reserve Areas of Namsai district, the All Arunachal Tribal Rural Panchayat Restoration Andolan Committee (AATRPRAC) on Monday called for immediate cancellation of all LPCs and allotment orders given to individuals.

In a press conference held here at the Arunachal Press Club on Monday, AATRPRAC chairman Maji Tayem questioned, “If DFO is not competent to issue NOC, why so many NOCs have been issued to only one family.”

Tayem alleged that NOC and LPC against Reserve Forest Area such as Tengapani, Turung, Kamlang and Kampoi reserved forest etc. were issued in pick and choose manner especially, for powerful and influential people.

He further claimed that after acquiring LPC and NOC in a secret manner many individuals have started constructing illegal structures and properties in the reserved forest area of Namsai district.

The committee urged the chief secretary to initiate action against those officials who issued illegal NOCs and LPCs. It also demanded halting of all development projects under reserve forest areas that do not have forest clearance.

The Arunachal Times was unable to verify the veracity of information and claims made by the committee.

This daily sought reaction from the Namsai district administration and concerned divisional forest officer however, both DC and DFO did not respond.