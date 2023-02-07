CM hails professionalism, bravery of army unit

TEZPUR, Feb 6: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday hailed the Indian Army’s 11 Para (Special Forces) unit, saying that “the expertise, professionalism and bravery of the para units have become an integral part of the army for special operations.”

Attending the 11th raising day `celebration of the unit in Missamari army station near here in Assam, Khandu said: “The relationship of 11 Para with Arunachal Pradesh is very strong. We have the feeling that it is our own unit due to its operational area.”

Commending the Indian Army officers and personnel posted along the international border with China, extending from one end of Arunachal to the other, in harsh weather and geographic conditions, Khandu said, “As my assembly constituency consists of one of the most hard stretches of the border, I make it a point that at least once a year I visit all the border outposts. I salute the army for successfully defending our borders despite extreme conditions.”

He informed that road connectivity has improved drastically in the recent years, and said that “road connectivity has been completed from two axis, enabling immediate reinforcements in case of need.”

“With the coming up of the Frontier Highway, sanctioned recently by the MoRTH, connectivity along the border will become seamless and help movement of both our forces and civilians,” he said.

Khandu reiterated that the people of Arunachal especially, those living in the border districts, have a very cordial relationship with the Indian Army.

“Our people are hardcore patriots and have immense respect for the Indian Army,” he said.

The CM also felicitated veer naris – the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The 11 Para (Special Forces) was raised in Agra (UP) on 1 February, 2011 for deployment in the eastern theatre. The battalion was inducted into the eastern command in the Umroi (Meghalaya) military station on 1 April, 2012. Later, it came under the 4 Corps HQ on 1 March, 2016, and was relocated to Lama Camp in Missamari.

The battalion moved to its permanent location in the Missamari military station in January 2021.

The battalion received the regimental colours on 23 February, 2022.

It has so far conducted successful operations in Manipur (Operation Hifazat), Assam (Operation Rhino) and Arunachal (Operation Falcon, Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Orchid).

The 11 Para SF is nicknamed ‘Vipers’ and specializes in jungle warfare and counter insurgency/counter terrorism operations. (CM’s PR Cell)