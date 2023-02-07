Youths apprised of schemes’ implementation

ZIRO/YUPIA, 6 Feb: The skill development and entrepreneurship (SDE) department on Monday organized a workshop here in Lower Subansiri district to create awareness among the youths regarding the schemes being implemented by the state government.

The workshop, which was organized in collaboration with the District Industries Centre (DIC) here under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP), was attended by over 260 youths, among others.

SDE assistant director Bullo Apa and DIC ADI Mudang Tago apprised the participants of the workshop’s objective, while Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime stressed on dignity of labour and advised the youths to “focus more on hygiene and sanitation for better waste management.”

DIC extension officer Punyo Mali enlightened the participants about the “mode of application in various schemes, eligibility criteria of the various schemes and various types of subsidies.”

Agricultural development officer Joram Robi, horticulture SDHO Hibu Dante, SVO Dr. Kime Gyati, fisheries officer NK Prakashto, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship state coordinator Jisuel Dongri and Lead bank manager Ajay Kumar Choudhury apprised the participants of the various schemes being implemented by the government departments.

Similarly, at Yupia, Papum Pare district, the skill development and entrepreneurship department organized its annual ‘skill mela-cum-skill development sensitization and awareness rally’ at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Monday.

The event was aimed at sensitizing unemployed youths, school dropouts and unskilled youths about various skill development training schemes.

Yupia ADC T Bodung, who inaugurated the programme, said that “skill development programmes are very important as they aid in identifying skills gap in youths and providing skills training and employment benefits to them.”

Industry deputy director DT Aka emphasized on dignity of labour and advised the youths to “come out of their comfort zones and avail the skilled employment opportunities that are abundant especially, in the real estate business.”

ITI principal Pagge Rime highlighted schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana, the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

Doimukh-based Renu Beverage’s managing partner Govind Kumar Gupta invited the youths to the water bottling plant in Nirjuli on an exposure visit, while Shubhrika Agarwal from the National Career Service dwelt on the ‘Apprenticeship India’ portal and advised the youths to register themselves on the portal.

Tigdo GPC Gollo Nikia also spoke on the occasion.

The toppers in the six trades offered by the ITI were awarded Rs 10,000 each, sponsored by the NEEPCO, in the presence of NEEPCO general manager Sania Ngurang. (DIPRO)