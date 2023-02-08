Toko Onuj conferred ‘best CEO of the year in NER’ award

GUWAHATI, 7 Feb: Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited Chairman Toko Onuj was awarded the ‘Best chief executive officer (CEO) of the year in Northeast region award’ during the 6th ‘Emerging North East conference-cum-exhibition’, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) here in Assam on Tuesday.

Assam’s Industries Minister Bimal Bora handed him the award in recognition of his “contribution towards hydropower sector in the region.”

Speaking on the occasion, Onuj presented a brief on the potential of hydropower development in Arunachal and highlighted “the positive impact that the industry can make on the future of Arunachal Pradesh, Northeastern region and India as a whole.”

He, however, reiterated that the region has been “lagging in developing resources.”

Onuj assured potential investors of “improvement in ease of doing business in Arunachal Pradesh under the incumbent government,” and appealed to the ASSOCHAM to “conduct a national forum on hydropower development in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also urged the ASSOCHAM to conduct the “7th Emerging North East-2024 in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Among others, the NEDFi CMD, Sikkim’s additional chief secretary, Assam’s tourism & civil aviation secretary, and Tripura’s joint resident commissioner attended the event.