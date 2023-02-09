Mayor inspects under-construction IMC office building

CHIMPU, 8 Feb: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang along with IMC commissioner Likha Tejji, corporators and engineers inspected the under-construction IMC office building here on Wednesday.

While interacting with the engineers, mayor advised the officials not to compromise with the quality of the work.

“At present there is no permanent IMC office building. It is running its office in a rented building at Niti Vihar, due to which the public, even IMC staff has to face various problems,” the mayor said. He informed that by the next 15-20 days remaining works of the building will be completed.

Responding to the allegation leveled by Arunachal Jankalyan Sanghathan (AJS) claiming corruption in the IMC, the mayor categorically stated that the “allegation is baseless.”

“One should not malign the hard-earned image of others for the sake of gaining publicity or for personal benefits,” added the mayor.

Phassang also asserted that “not a single penny of the 15th or 14th Finance Commission was misused by the IMC, even the funds of the 14th Finance Commission are still with the authority.”

“Some funds under the 14th FC were used by the authority for a different project in the capital region only, that too when IMC was in a dormant stage due to the halt of the election process, and the new IMC team has not used any new funds as of now,” the mayor added.