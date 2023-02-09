Two convicted in theft cases

KHONSA, 8 Feb: The court of judicial magistrate first class in Tirap district convicted two accused persons in two separate police cases for committing theft.

In one case, judge Narang Laji convicted and sentenced a habitual thief to three years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 in default to undergo another six months’ imprisonment.

In another case, the court convicted the accused in absentia ‘as the accused is on the run and directed the police to arrest and produce the convict before the court for hearing sentence.’ (DIPRO)