Sensitization training on social audit begins

CHANGLANG, 8 Feb: A two days district-level sensitization training on ‘social audit under MGNREGA, PMAY and other RD programs’ for PRI’s, Cos cum member secretaries, BDOs, block resource persons (social audit unit cell), village resource persons and other functionaries, started at the multipurpose community hall here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

The programme was organized by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and sponsored by the union ministry of rural development.

Changlang Zilla Parishad chairperson Kumkho Mossang, in his inaugural address, stressed on the proper implementation of social audit activities at the every GP level.

Project director-cum-district panchayat development officer Horki Diyum emphasized on making a comprehensive economic development plan under Gram Panchayat Development (GPDP).

Changlang DRDA’s senior account officer T Chakraborty, spoke on ensuring the effective implementation of rural development programmes in the district. Chakraborty encouraged the participants to take the

lead in promoting transparency and accountability under social audit and take the benefit of this training programme.

SIRD&PR assistant director Tamar Baki, who is also core faculty-cum-course coordinator, shared his insights on the procedures, guidelines and best practices for conducting social audits. Baki also emphasized the importance of involving communities and stakeholders in the process.

During the training, a total of 68 participants were being trained on the use of various tools and technologies for data collection, analysis and reporting. (DIPRO)