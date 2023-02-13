Committee demands appointment of Yabyang as lecturer under PwD quota

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: The Pan Arunachal for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) Joint Steering Committee on Sunday said that it will stage a “hunger strike or dharna with large numbers” if the state government fails to fulfil its demand for appointing Mudang Yabyang to the post of “lecturer-polytechnic under PwD quota” within 10 days.

The decision was arrived at following a meeting of the committee here on Sunday, it informed in a release.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Paralympic Association of Arunachal president Nabam James, “all the detailed documents and evidences regarding the deprivation of Mudang Yabyang in the interview conducted by the APPSC

for the lecturer polytechnic post on 20 April, 2022, were discussed thoroughly,” it said, adding that it will submit a memorandum to the state government over the issue.